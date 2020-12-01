Advertisement

Rep. Austin Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) reacts to Sen. Isakson's hospitalization. (Source: Gray DC)
By Alana Austin
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rep. Austin Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jason Lawrence, the representative’s chief of staff.

“Rep. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following guidance from the house attending physician, as well as his personal physician,” Lawerence said. “Austin and Vivien are appreciative of the prayers and well wishes.”

Scott represents the Eighth Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, at least 36 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus or been presumed positive for COVID-19.

In recent weeks, fellow Georgia GOP lawmakers, Reps. Rick Allen and Drew Ferguson, tested positive for the virus. In late November, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler also received conflicting test results and entered quarantine. Her staffers said she was asymptomatic and she has since been cleared to return to the campaign trial.

