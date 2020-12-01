Advertisement

RCSO deputy accused of hitting fellow deputy with flashlight indicted

Deputy Brandon Keathley (left) is indicted on charges that he hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes (right)...
Deputy Brandon Keathley (left) is indicted on charges that he hit Deputy Nicholas Nunes (right) in the head during an altercation. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy accused of hitting another deputy that was performing CPR on a person at a gas station has been indicted.

Deputy Brandon Keathley has been indicted on aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer charges.

The charges stem from a February incident involving fellow Deputy Nicholas Nunes. Both were at the scene of a deadly shooting at the gas station on Peach Orchard Road.

At that shooting, documents say Keathley hit Nunes over the head with a flashlight.

Nunes had to have staples put into his head. Keathley, meanwhile, was suspended for 30 days while Nunes received a written reprimand.

Nunes no longer works at the sheriff’s office.

