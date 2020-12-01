RCSO deputy accused of hitting fellow deputy with flashlight indicted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy accused of hitting another deputy that was performing CPR on a person at a gas station has been indicted.

Deputy Brandon Keathley has been indicted on aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer charges.

The charges stem from a February incident involving fellow Deputy Nicholas Nunes. Both were at the scene of a deadly shooting at the gas station on Peach Orchard Road.

At that shooting, documents say Keathley hit Nunes over the head with a flashlight.

Nunes had to have staples put into his head. Keathley, meanwhile, was suspended for 30 days while Nunes received a written reprimand.

Nunes no longer works at the sheriff’s office.

