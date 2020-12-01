Advertisement

Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday

Ravens vs. Steelers
Ravens vs. Steelers(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The NFL announced the most recent switch Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Aiken sees second deadly shooting in two days
Generic ambulance
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene on Nov. 30, 2020, after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 520...
Major wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

Red Devils battle adversity all year
After a rough season, Red Devils look forward to future
3 Hawks dealing with injuries as training camp set to open
A former University of Georgia student pleaded guilty Friday to operating a $1 million Ponzi...
Georgia athletic director McGarity to retire at end of year
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Saban expects to return to sidelines for Alabama-LSU game
Bogut retires, calls quits on his bid for an Olympic medal