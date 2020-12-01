Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday

(AP) - The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The NFL announced the most recent switch Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.

