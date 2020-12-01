Advertisement

Local family spreads Christmas magic with a mailbox for Santa

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even in the midst of a pandemic, Santa Claus is still coming to town.

You may not get to sit on his lap, but there are still ways to get your list to the North Pole.

“Bring your kids down. Santa is excited to get some writing done,” said Kasey Belanger, one of Santa’s helpers.

She has a mailbox in her North Augusta front yard for children who are eager to write a letter to Santa.

MORE | Looking for Christmas lights around the CSRA? We’ve got you covered

“They were like: This wasn’t here last year,” Belanger said. “I’m like: No, Santa just decided to drop it off this year. Like I must have been really good this year because he put this is in my lawn.”

She says over the past couple of days, she figured she would have two or three letters, but instead she got 20.

“Wow, all these letters just flew out,” Belanger said.

They’re letters requesting things like mermaids and speed boats.

“I even have a few kids like roll down their window and said, ‘I just dropped my letter off,’” Belanger said.

She says toys are very popular, but some kids have more specific requests.

“I’ve had some really cute ones that are just like: I want my dad to put up more Christmas lights so we may give a few surprises to the community and drop some presents off to those houses,” Belanger said.

She says with a year like 2020, it’s important to spread some Christmas magic.

“It’s like brought life to my life that I didn’t know,” Belanger said.

And don’t worry. Santa is reading every letter and writing everyone back.

To write to Santa

The mailbox is at 12 Linnnett Loop in North Augusta. If you want a letter back from Santa, you might want to save him on postage by including a stamped envelope.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Aiken sees second deadly shooting in two days
Generic ambulance
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene on Nov. 30, 2020, after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 520...
Major wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
UPDATE: Aiken nightclub shooting thought to be gang-related
This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in...
Victim trapped in SUV after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta
Sheila Diane Downs
49-year-old woman arrested in stabbing death last night
COVID-19 vaccines
Ga. health workers, nursing homes could get vaccine by end of month
The Georgia recount
Georgia counties on track to finish recount by deadline