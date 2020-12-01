Local family spreads Christmas magic with a mailbox for Santa

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even in the midst of a pandemic, Santa Claus is still coming to town.

You may not get to sit on his lap, but there are still ways to get your list to the North Pole.

“Bring your kids down. Santa is excited to get some writing done,” said Kasey Belanger, one of Santa’s helpers.

She has a mailbox in her North Augusta front yard for children who are eager to write a letter to Santa.

“They were like: This wasn’t here last year,” Belanger said. “I’m like: No, Santa just decided to drop it off this year. Like I must have been really good this year because he put this is in my lawn.”

She says over the past couple of days, she figured she would have two or three letters, but instead she got 20.

“Wow, all these letters just flew out,” Belanger said.

They’re letters requesting things like mermaids and speed boats.

“I even have a few kids like roll down their window and said, ‘I just dropped my letter off,’” Belanger said.

She says toys are very popular, but some kids have more specific requests.

“I’ve had some really cute ones that are just like: I want my dad to put up more Christmas lights so we may give a few surprises to the community and drop some presents off to those houses,” Belanger said.

She says with a year like 2020, it’s important to spread some Christmas magic.

“It’s like brought life to my life that I didn’t know,” Belanger said.

And don’t worry. Santa is reading every letter and writing everyone back.

To write to Santa

The mailbox is at 12 Linnnett Loop in North Augusta. If you want a letter back from Santa, you might want to save him on postage by including a stamped envelope.

