Law enforcement agencies unify to control CSRA gang violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With at least nine shootings in the CSRA in just the past 12 days, it’s only natural to wonder why so much violence is happening in our communities.

“Any crime or violent crime concerns me, it’s somebody’s loss of life,” gang intervention specialist Devon Harris said.

The highest victim count, coming from a shooting at an Aiken County Nightclub, leaving 18 people injured. Investigators confirm now that the crime was gang-related, which they say only makes the investigation harder.

“When you’re dealing with a gang, they all kind of keep everything close-knit,” Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Despite a county-wide gang problem, ACSO does not have a gang unit. They say they rely on outside partnerships to help them with gang investigations.

“We have some 40+ law enforcement officers of all three disciplines - local, state, and federal - that are committed to trying to find these individuals,” Abdullah said.

But Harris says this instance of gang violence, doesn’t necessarily indicate a rise in overall gang activity.

“They pop off like that. Club shootings, drive-bys, and then they kind of fizzle,” Harris explained.

He thinks gang members commit crimes because they see law enforcement as the enemy.

“We don’t have enough law enforcement on the streets collectively doing community policing,” Harris said.

But the sheriff’s office says its cooperation between the community and law enforcement that helps prevent and solve crimes in the first place.

“We always try to solicit involvement from our community to pass that information on to us,” Abdullah said.

