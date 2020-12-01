It’s time for the 2020 Children’s Hospital Radiothon!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many things look very different this year, and our annual Cares for Kids Radiothon on December 3 - 5 is no exception.

Although the event will not be in the lobby of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia as usual, please know the team at News 12 NBC 26, iHeartMedia and the wonderful phone bank volunteers will be working hard behind the scenes to make our 20th anniversary as special as possible.

Now more than ever, we need your support. Please tune in December 3 – 5 on both News 12 NBC 26 and radio stations 104.3 WBBQ, 96.3 KISS FM, and 105.7 The Bull to hear stories of hope, healing and inspiration as patients and families share their stories this holiday season. The annual Cares for Kids Radiothon helps support the children’s hospital in so many ways, from programs like Child Life and camps to equipment such as giraffe beds for the NICU. Help us to continue to make miracles happen this holiday season! Giving is easy:

Text to give: Text CHOG to 51555 Online: www.caresforkidsradiothon.com During the event call, 866-412-KIDS (5427)

Spread the word and don’t forget to include #iHeartChildrens!

We are so excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the iHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon. Mark your calendars to give back FOR THE KIDS!

