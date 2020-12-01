Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

