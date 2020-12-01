Advertisement

Giving Tuesday gives CSRA residents a chance to give back

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the continued COVID-19 pandemic, non-profits around the country continue to seek ways to help others.

That’s why this year’s Giving Tuesday has taken on a new meaning. Starting as a direct response to the big spending of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the event looks to help non-profits raise money.

Several groups around the CSRA are using Giving Monday as part of their fundraising efforts. Here are just a few:

Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Foundation

American Heart Association

Friends of the Aiken Animal Shelter

GA Gives on Giving Tuesday

