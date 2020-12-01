Georgia counties on track to finish recount by deadline

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s counties have until Wednesday at midnight to finish their official recount from the Nov. 3 general election, but some counties are already done.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says 43 of the 159 counties in the state have completed the recount.

Richmond and Columbia counties began their process Monday.

Raffensperger will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. today to provide updates.

Richmond County election officials say part of their team is already working on absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election, with 17,000 of the ballots mailed out already. Officials say they are receiving more than 1,000 requests a day.

Ballot drop boxes just opened Monday at five locations in Richmond County at:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

The drop boxes will be available to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The boxes are permanently affixed to the ground and will be monitored using video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The boxes will be emptied by sworn election officers on a regular basis and will be closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Jan. 5.

If you are not registered to vote for the runoff, you still have time. The deadline is Dec. 7. Early in-person voting begins Dec. 14.

Raffensperger says the recount should reassure Georgians.

“That is the great thing about our paper ballots system. It is auditable, it is countable and can provide voters the confidence that the outcomes are correct,” he said. “Once this recount is complete, everyone in Georgia will be able to have even more confidence in the results of our elections.”

He says all counties are on track to finish by the deadline.

Raffensperger on Monday announced investigations into potential violations of election law , although he has repeatedly said there’s no evidence of systemic election irregularities or fraud.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Wisconsin have now certified their election results, confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the race for president in both states.

These were two states where President Donald Trump contested election results.

Georgia certified election results a little over one week ago.

All states must certify their election results by the time the electoral college meets Dec. 14.

