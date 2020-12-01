Georgia athletic director McGarity to retire at end of year

(AP) - Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity is retiring after leading the department for 10 years.

The 66-year-old McGarity says his retirement take effect Dec. 31. He served a variety of roles in two stints at Georgia, his alma mater, covering 25 years. He also is a former administrator at Florida. During his time as Georgia’s AD the budget of the athletic association grew from $89 million to $153 million. McGarity has overseen $200 million in facility improvements. McGarity thanked Georgia’s coaches, staffers, athletes and fans.

He says there is “no better fan base in college sports than the Bulldog Nation.”

