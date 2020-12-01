Advertisement

Georgia athletic director McGarity to retire at end of year

A former University of Georgia student pleaded guilty Friday to operating a $1 million Ponzi...
A former University of Georgia student pleaded guilty Friday to operating a $1 million Ponzi scheme from his fraternity house on campus, federal prosecutors said. (Image via MGN)(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity is retiring after leading the department for 10 years.

The 66-year-old McGarity says his retirement take effect Dec. 31. He served a variety of roles in two stints at Georgia, his alma mater, covering 25 years. He also is a former administrator at Florida. During his time as Georgia’s AD the budget of the athletic association grew from $89 million to $153 million. McGarity has overseen $200 million in facility improvements. McGarity thanked Georgia’s coaches, staffers,  athletes and fans.

He says there is “no better fan base in college sports than the Bulldog Nation.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Aiken sees second deadly shooting in two days
Generic ambulance
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene on Nov. 30, 2020, after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 520...
Major wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

Red Devils battle adversity all year
After a rough season, Red Devils look forward to future
3 Hawks dealing with injuries as training camp set to open
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Saban expects to return to sidelines for Alabama-LSU game
Bogut retires, calls quits on his bid for an Olympic medal