Victim trapped in SUV after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta

This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in North Augusta.(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver was trapped in a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a garbage truck Tuesday morning in North Augusta.

The wreck happened around 9:20 a.m. on West Five Notch Road.

The garbage truck was traveling southward on Five Notch on its normal route when the crash occurred at Hampton Wills Road. Authorities said the SUV was traveling in the opposite direction and apparently crossed the center line and hit the garbage truck.

The vehicles ultimately ended up a little to the south near Caretta Street.

An official investigation is being performed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, authorities said.

The city of North Augusta is performing an administrative investigation because the garbage truck is a municipal vehicle.

That area of Five Notch will be closed for several hours, with traffic being detoured to Caretta Street and Heil Drive, officials said.

