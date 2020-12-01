Ga. health workers, nursing homes could get vaccine by end of month

ATLANTA - Nursing homes and health care workers in Georgia could get their first doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the end of the month.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp said it could be available by the second or third week of December.

He also signed an executive order granting nursing homes approval to administer the vaccine

Kemp’s remarks came Monday as nursing home executives appealed to the Republican to keep supporting them financially.

Health officials are watching for an expected increase in coronavirus infections after Thanksgiving.

Georgia is averaging more than 3,000 confirmed and probable cases a day.

Nearly 2,200 people were in Georgia hospitals on Monday with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest number since Sept. 1.

The pandemic’s impact has been heavy at nursing homes, which have recorded nearly one third of all of Georgia’s deaths.

