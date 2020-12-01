Advertisement

Edgefield County offers reward after vandalism to county signs

Officials are looking for information after a sign in Edgefield County was vandalized.
Officials are looking for information after a sign in Edgefield County was vandalized.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals who vandalized Edgefield County entrance signage.

Late last week, individuals spray-painted Edgefield County entrance signage at five locations, damaging property valued at $25,000.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-637-5337.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Aiken sees second deadly shooting in two days
Generic ambulance
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene on Nov. 30, 2020, after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 520...
Major wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
UPDATE: Aiken nightclub shooting thought to be gang-related
This was the scene after a garbage truck hit a pickup at Five Notch Road and Coretta Street in...
Victim trapped in SUV after crash with garbage truck in North Augusta
Sheila Diane Downs
49-year-old woman arrested in stabbing death last night
COVID-19 vaccines
Ga. health workers, nursing homes could get vaccine by end of month
The Georgia recount
Georgia counties on track to finish recount by deadline