Edgefield County offers reward after vandalism to county signs

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals who vandalized Edgefield County entrance signage.

Late last week, individuals spray-painted Edgefield County entrance signage at five locations, damaging property valued at $25,000.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-637-5337.

