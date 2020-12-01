Advertisement

Deadly shootings plague Aiken areas over the holiday weekend

By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two unsolved shootings in Aiken this holiday weekend leave communities shaken, families mourning, and law enforcement searching for answers.

Latricia Youmans had just got back home to her three children when shots rang through her apartment complex at Palmetto Crossing.

And what she saw outback was something hard to forget.

“So, I happened to go check it out, and I was there, and that was just a first for me. A very first to see a body down on the ground like that. I’ve never seen it,”

But it wasn’t the first time shots echoed in Aiken over the weekend. Just the day before, 18 people were injured at a nightclub shooting.

Investigators say one man, a 34-year-old husband and father died.

Aiken law enforcement says there weren’t any working security cameras or an off-duty police presence at the club that night.

For now, they’re asking for cell phone video from people there. And it’s a similar story for the investigation of the apartment shooting.

“It’s really crucial within a 24-48 hour time period to gather all the evidence you can. Especially video evidence because some people keep it for 30 days, some places only keep it for 48 hours,” Marty Sawyer with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neither shooting is being classified as a drive-by, though ACSO says the three suspects of the Seventh Lounge shooting fled in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe.

And both teams of investigators for two different shootings are open to any information the public may have.

“Cooperation from the public is big in these types of investigations. Anybody that may have seen anything, heard anything they can call crime stoppers or public safety and we’ll follow up with them,” Sawyer said.

