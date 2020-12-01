Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and cold high pressure is building into the region and will usher in the coldest air of the season. A hard freeze is expected the next two mornings. Low temperatures tonight into early Wednesday morning are expected to get in the mid 20s. Make sure you bring in your outdoor pets or provide a way for them to stay warm. Skies will stay clear overnight and winds will light out of the west-northwest.

Be prepared for a very cold start early Wednesday! Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until around 9 am. Lots of sun continues on Wednesday and highs will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be calmer during the day and generally stay less than 10 mph out of the northwest.

Lows are expected to be back down in the mid to upper 20s early Thursday morning under calm and clear conditions overnight. Make sure you bring in your outdoor pets or provide a way for them to stay warm. Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday with highs continuing to trend warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast less than 10 mph.

Our next chance for rain looks to be Friday as a front moves through the region. It doesn’t look like this will be a major soaker for the area. Rain totals look to be less than half an inch for most of the CSRA. Most of the rain looks to arrive Friday afternoon into Friday night with clearing by Saturday morning. Rain looks to clear out for the weekend with highs near 60 both Saturday and Sunday. Winds do look a little breezy on Saturday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph.

