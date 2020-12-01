Advertisement

Confederate Monuments Task Force returns with recommendations

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The report is in, and the appointed Confederate Monuments & Names Taskforce voted on five recommendations.

Those recommendations include:

-Moving the Broad Street Confederate statue to the Westview or Magnolia Cemetery.

-Moving the monument on Greene Street from public property to the nearby private property at Saint James United Methodist.

-Removing all Richmond County signage and statues on Jefferson Davis Highway.

-Change the name of John C. Calhoun Highway

-Change the name of Gordon Highway as well as Fort Gordon.

These are only recommendations right now. They are not binding. The task force was created to bring its ideas back to the commission.

This evening, commission can vote on what to do next.

Bear in mind, some of these things are not within the authority of the local government, like renaming Fort Gordon.

Leaders will also have to consider the costs of all these things.

