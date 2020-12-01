Advertisement

Colts punter schedules surgery to remove cancerous tumor

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers...
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.(David Richard | AP Photo/David Richard)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez says he will have surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor.

Sanchez made the announcement in an Instagram post. Sanchez punted in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans but did not kick off, which he’s been doing since entering the league in 2017. He did not provide details about the diagnosis, only that doctors found it before it spread to the rest of his body.

Sanchez says he will miss some time, but did not say how long he would be out.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Aiken sees second deadly shooting in two days
Generic ambulance
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene on Nov. 30, 2020, after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 520...
Major wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

Red Devils battle adversity all year
After a rough season, Red Devils look forward to future
3 Hawks dealing with injuries as training camp set to open
A former University of Georgia student pleaded guilty Friday to operating a $1 million Ponzi...
Georgia athletic director McGarity to retire at end of year
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Saban expects to return to sidelines for Alabama-LSU game
Bogut retires, calls quits on his bid for an Olympic medal