Colts punter schedules surgery to remove cancerous tumor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez says he will have surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor.

Sanchez made the announcement in an Instagram post. Sanchez punted in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans but did not kick off, which he’s been doing since entering the league in 2017. He did not provide details about the diagnosis, only that doctors found it before it spread to the rest of his body.

Sanchez says he will miss some time, but did not say how long he would be out.

