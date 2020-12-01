Burke County Sheriff’s Office hiring for multiple positions
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hiring, and they are looking for the best of the best to be a part of their growing team.
BCSO is hosting a hiring fair for any interested applicants for the following positions:
Deputy Sheriffs
Correctional Officers
Transportation Officer
Maintenance Technician II
If you are not a post certified law enforcement officer or post certified correctional officer, the office still welcomes you to attend. Opportunities are available for anyone to obtain those certifications with the agency.
The fair will be held on December 1 at the Burke County Judicial Center from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
