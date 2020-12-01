Advertisement

Bogut retires, calls quits on his bid for an Olympic medal

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — Andrew Bogut is calling quits on his bid for an Olympic medal and has decided to retire after 15 years in professional basketball.

The 36-year-old Australian had earlier cited back and ankle injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as potential reasons to retire. On Tuesday he made it official. In 2005 he was a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee. he won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

He says, “I just can’t physically and mentally get to 2021 with the way the body has been.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Aiken sees second deadly shooting in two days
Generic ambulance
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene on Nov. 30, 2020, after a multiple-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 520...
Major wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

Red Devils battle adversity all year
After a rough season, Red Devils look forward to future
3 Hawks dealing with injuries as training camp set to open
A former University of Georgia student pleaded guilty Friday to operating a $1 million Ponzi...
Georgia athletic director McGarity to retire at end of year
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Saban expects to return to sidelines for Alabama-LSU game