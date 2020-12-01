Bogut retires, calls quits on his bid for an Olympic medal

SYDNEY (AP) — Andrew Bogut is calling quits on his bid for an Olympic medal and has decided to retire after 15 years in professional basketball.

The 36-year-old Australian had earlier cited back and ankle injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as potential reasons to retire. On Tuesday he made it official. In 2005 he was a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee. he won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

He says, “I just can’t physically and mentally get to 2021 with the way the body has been.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.