Augusta getting a sculpture trail as part of plan to make city more arts-friendly

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city is getting a new sculpture trail.

Ten art pieces will be erected across the downtown area. The Greater Augusta Arts Council told News 12 Tuesday this is part of its continued efforts to make the city an arts destination.

They say this is another chance for the public to appreciate all the creativity the city has to offer in a COVID-safe way.

“A perfect pandemic festival,” Brenda Durant with the Greater Augusta Arts Council said. “We had no idea when we planned it two years ago that we would desperately be looking for things that people could do safely outdoors with their family to do a little walking tour. So it’s really a perfect pandemic event.”

The sculpture trail is set to debut mid-January 2021. The trail features the work of 10 artists from across the country.

