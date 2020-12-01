Augusta Fire Chief Chris James resigning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Chief Chris James is resigning, News 12 has learned.

During a commission meeting on Tuesday, an I-Team investigation about Augusta Fire/EMS was discussed.

Our investigation put a face on the fire department ambulance concerns. We uncovered a January EMS response filled with troubles.

Kenneth Campbell couldn’t breathe on his oxygen machine. His family called 911. Augusta fire was less than a block away, but crews got lost. It took them 16 minutes to get to a home that was only two minutes away.

Once they got there, technical issues with their monitor and crews even dropped the patient Campbell on the floor.

The 64-year-old later died at the VA hospital.

His family blame Augusta Fire department ambulances for his death.

Commissioners said they were heartbroken for the Campbell family.

James’ resignation is actually back-dated to Aug. 31, 2020, but he will be on administrative leave with pay starting Dec. 2, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021.

James has faced considerable controversy in the past several years.

Ongoing concerns within the department over morale and other issues have also caused many to question James’ leadership.

James has contended those allegations were “unfounded.”

We’ve reached out to the Fire Department. They did not offer comment.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.