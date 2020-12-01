Augusta CVB working on an international soul festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is pushing through with its plans for an international soul festival.

Because of COVID, the Convention & Visitors Bureau told News 12 it’s looking at a timeline of May 2022.

They hope to use James Brown’s legacy as a way to host a massive event around his birthday with music, arts, and southern food, drawing in people from across the world.

“We’re really trying to create an event that will put Augusta on the must-do map for festivals and events, in addition to festivals we already have,” Bennish Brown with the CVB said. “We’re in some different times now but the planning still continues.”

Brown says details are fluid, and depending on state and federal COVID guidelines, event schedules will likely change.

