Aiken nightclub shooting pushes activists to call for change

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The shooting on Saturday wasn’t not the first shooting at Seventh Lounge.

In 2018, one person was injured after shots were fired at the club in the early morning hour. And through it all, a local activist is calling for change.

“Another mass shooting in the state of South Carolina involving a nightclub,” Jack Logan with Put Down The Guns Now Young People said.

Eighteen people were injured, and one man, 30-year-old Craig Youmans, was killed when someone opened fire outside the Aiken nightclub over the weekend.

“When you have people, that turns into a parking lot with a gun. That’s a problem,” Logan said.

Logan is a community activist against gun violence and he’s calling for tighter police and safety measures at all South Carolina nightclubs.

“If we’re going to continue to allow clubs to be open, we must have laws in place so that people can go out and enjoy, to prevent these types of tragedies,” Logan said.

Seventh Lounge wasn’t the only nightclub tragedy in the Palmetto State this year:

In January, a shooting at a Hartsville nightclub killed two people and injured four others.

In July, an unknown number of gunmen shot eight people and killed two at Lavish Lounge in Greenville.

And last month, a man fired 30 rounds into a nightclub in Rock Hill injuring five people.

“We have these nightclubs, and these owners must be held accountable,” Logan said.

Under COVID-19 rules, South Carolina nightclubs are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity but no business is allowed to serve alcohol after 11:00 p.m. due to Governor Henry McMaster’s ‘last call’ order.

Even the efforts to stop people from going out during a pandemic do not seem to have curved the crime. That’s why Logan wants to see change.

“We could have had eighteen people killed right here in South Carolina... How would you feel if you or your loved one had been here? When you have adults that don’t know how to conduct themselves,” Logan said.

