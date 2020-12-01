After a rough season, Red Devils look forward to future

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In football, every team goes through some type of adversity throughout the season: whether it’s injuries, a coaching change or a global pandemic.

The Lincoln County High School Red Devils have gone through all of that, and yet they’ve made it to the second round of states and accomplished something they hadn’t done in almost a decade.

“It’s just been a crazy year, crazy times,” head coach Lee Chomskis said.

In his first season at the helm, Coach Chomskis had to face an unusual challenge. A COVID-19 outbreak in his team over summer, putting their season in jeopardy.

“We’ve just dealt with it as it’s come and tried to persevere through it just like everybody else,” he said.

With only 36 players, the team can’t afford to lose anyone. A lot of guys play offense and defense, so if one gets sick or injured, it’s like losing two players.

“We’ve had a couple kids along the way. But they’ve gone home, done what they were supposed to do, and gotten back with us,” Chomskis said.

The Red Devils won their first round matchup last week, their first road playoff win since 2012. They face a tough test traveling to undefeated Hancock Central this week.

But considering this team’s season almost ended before it got going, that’s not a bad place to be.

“When you look back at this thing, I think everybody ought to be praised. All the coaches and players that stayed with it, because it’s been an adverse year,” Chomskis said.

The Red Devils have been knocked out in the second round three of the past four years. They’re looking to make their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2012.

