3 Hawks dealing with injuries as training camp set to open

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Three Atlanta Hawks newcomers are dealing with injuries as the team prepares to open training camp.

Most notably, first-round draft pick Onyeka Okongwu has inflammation in the sesamoid bone of his left foot. The center is making a gradual return to form shooting and conditioning activities. The team also announced that guard Kris Dunn is recovering from right knee cartilage, while guard Tony Snell is dealing with right foot inflammation.

All three players will be evaluated again on Dec. 11, when the Hawks are set to host the Orlando Magic in their first of four preseason games.

