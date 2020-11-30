Advertisement

Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has fired football coach Derek Mason after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the move Sunday, saying it was a difficult decision. But Lee says she knows change is necessary. Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons.

But with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is on the verge of the first winless season in school history.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken DPS investigating fatal shooting at Palmetto Crossing Apartments
A shooting at Seventh Lounge in Aiken, South Carolina left 14 injured and one dead early...
‘I feel like I lost my best friend’: Family, friends searching for answers after club shooting
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
More injuries reported a day after Aiken’s deadly nightclub shooting
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings

Latest News

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turns 93
(MGN Online)
Bridgewater, Panthers leave Minnesota with frustrating loss
Top-ranked South Carolina holds off Gonzaga
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)
Jones returns pick for TD, Falcons rout Carr, Raiders 43-6
MGN
Georgia pulls away in second half to win its opener 85-75