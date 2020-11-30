Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump said Sunday on Fox News that Gov. Brian Kemp has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s election results.

Kemp, however, did support a recount and called for a check of absentee ballot signatures.

In a Nov. 23 statement, Kemp said:

“Given the record number of absentee ballots and narrow margin in the November 3rd election for president in Georgia, I joined many in backing a hand recount and urging a thorough investigation into any voting irregularities. The Secretary of State oversaw a complete audit which revealed significant errors made in several counties, including: Floyd, Fayette, Douglas, and Walton. ...

“It’s quite honestly hard to believe that during the audit, thousands of uncounted ballots were found weeks after a razor-thin outcome in a presidential election. This is simply unacceptable. I have heard directly from countless Georgians. They expect better, and they deserve better.

“It’s important to note that this audit only looked at ballots, not the signatures on the absentee applications or the signatures on the ballot envelopes. The Georgians I have heard from are extremely concerned about this, so I encourage Secretary Raffensperger to consider addressing these concerns. It seems simple enough to conduct a sample audit of signatures on the absentee ballot envelopes and compare those to the signatures on applications and on file at the Secretary of State’s Office.”

In the statement, Kemp also noted that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his support of strengthened photo ID requirements for absentee balloting and said, “I look forward to working with Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and members of both bodies to address the issues that have been raised over the last few weeks.”

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump (WRDW)

Trump has made unproven accusations that illegal votes cost him the election in Georgia and beyond.

His legal challenges have failed in several states. Democrats hope to continue winning in twin Senate races on Jan. 5 against Republican office holders.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue while Rev. Raphael Warnock takes on Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report