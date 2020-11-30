Top-ranked South Carolina holds off Gonzaga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 23 points and Zia Cooke added 16 to help No. 1 South Carolina top 21st-ranked Gonzaga 79-72 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

It was the second straight game that the Gamecocks faced a tough challenge from their opponent.

Henderson earned tournament MVP honors as she scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in the opening round win over South Dakota. Jenn Wirth scored 16 points, two shy of her career high, to lead Gonzaga.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.