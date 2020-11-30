Students across CSRA returning to class after COVID-19 closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many schools in the CSRA are resuming in-person instruction today after temporarily closing due to increased COVID-19 problems.

That includes all Richmond County schools, which are reopening for face-to-face learning. The district decided to shut all the schools down Nov. 16 because of cases in multiple departments.

But with schools reopening, education officials are reminding parents it’s sometimes safer to keep students at home.

The Richmond County School System says if a child is awaiting COVID-19 test results or is currently quarantining due to a positive test or exposure, don’t send them to school.

Instead, call the school to let administrators know.

Officials also say if a child has any symptoms like fever, coughing or shortness of breath, keep them at home and reach out to your health care provider.

Elsewhere

In Aiken County, some students are returning to different learning models today.

All elementary schools will start traditional learning for four days a week.

Middle and high schoolers will go back to their hybrid schedule.

The district had moved every student to face-to-face instruction five days a week at the beginning of November.

Officials changed the schedule Nov. 18, pulling back after more than 1,200 students and staff members had to quarantine.

In McDuffie County, all students and staff are also returning to class today. The district moved face-to-face learners online Nov. 17.

SGA Elementary in Burke County is back in session today after closing Nov. 12.

Lincoln County schools are resuming today after shutting down in-person learning around the same time as Richmond County.

