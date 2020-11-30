Schools monitors COVID-19 surge as students return from holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “I’m just going to take it one day at a time.”

That’s been the recipe for success for teacher Katherine Anne Howard and her two daughters this school year.

“I am a little worried about the thanksgiving break and people being around relatives,” she said.

But that won’t stop her and thousands of parents from sending their kids back to the classroom today.

Top health experts say they expect a massive surge in COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks. And a graph from the CDC shows they expect one to two million new virus cases nationally by December 21.

“Schools won’t be a place for an outbreak. There are outbreaks in the community, again we are just asking our families, employees and students to not come to school if you are sick,” Dr. Sandra Carraway, Columbia County Schools Superintendent, said.

Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties all say they aren’t taking any extra precautions either: it’s still face masks, social distancing, and washing your hands.

“Our school should be the safest place young people could be, but the most important thing though is,” Carraway said. “That we’ve been able to have school.”

And if everyone does their part, the number of cases should stay low. And over in neighboring Richmond County, they’ve done everything possible to stay safe as well.

“Everything is still in place that was working before Thanksgiving break, so if it worked before hopefully it will still keep on working. Don’t fix what’s not broken, right?” Carraway said.

