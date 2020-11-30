Advertisement

S.C. House to meet this week, but not to approve bills

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — All 124 members of the South Carolina House are returning to Columbia this week, but the goal is to organize, not to pass bills.

The House plans to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to get ready for the 124th session of the General Assembly that is scheduled to start Jan. 12.

The 15 new House members will get their parking spots in the Statehouse garage and hopefully instructions on how to find the Statehouse escalator. All members will choose their seats and vote for leaders like the House Speaker, Clerk and Sergeant At Arms.

There has been no push to change Speaker Jay Lucas or the other leaders.

Members will be assigned to committees and several of those committees will briefly meet to choose their leaders.

The 2021 South Carolina House will have 81 Republicans and 43 Democrats. Republicans flipped two seats in November’s election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

