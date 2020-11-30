Richmond County tax sale canceled due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office is canceling its sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the increasing spread of COVID-19 has created circumstances that require the decision to delay future tax sale activity until the threat of transmission subsides.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office encourages the use of virtual services including the use of its website (arctax.com) and phone consultation through the call center at 706-821-2391.

Visits can still be made to our offices for transactions that require face-to-face interaction.

