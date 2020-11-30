Recount begins today in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local election workers this morning will begin recounting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Nearly 5 million ballots are being tallied across the state by scanning machines, not by hand, as was done during the first-ever statewide audit.

The deadline to complete the recount is Wednesday at midnight, then the results will be recertified.

Richmond and Columbia counties will begin recounting at 9 a.m.

The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%. Under state law, the losing candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%.

Once the recount is finished, election officials will switch gears to focus on the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election. Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff after none of them got a sufficient majority of votes Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

Absentee ballots for the runoff are being sent out. If you aren’t registered to vote yet, the deadline is Dec. 7. In-person early voting starts Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.