Advertisement

Recount begins today in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local election workers this morning will begin recounting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Nearly 5 million ballots are being tallied across the state by scanning machines, not by hand, as was done during the first-ever statewide audit.

The deadline to complete the recount is Wednesday at midnight, then the results will be recertified.

Richmond and Columbia counties will begin recounting at 9 a.m.

MORE | Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%. Under state law, the losing candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%.

Once the recount is finished, election officials will switch gears to focus on the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election. Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff after none of them got a sufficient majority of votes Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

Absentee ballots for the runoff are being sent out. If you aren’t registered to vote yet, the deadline is Dec. 7. In-person early voting starts Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Aiken sees second deadly shooting in two days
Craig Youmans
Family, friends searching for answers after club shooting
Generic ambulance
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
The family of a 77-year-old Barnwell County woman say she had previously been shot in a...
Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by

Latest News

Burke County deputies say ‘click it or get a ticket’ ahead of holiday travel
Burke County Sheriff’s Office hiring for multiple positions
2 dead, 17 hurt after weekend shootings in Aiken
Deadly shootings plague Aiken areas over the holiday weekend
77 year old killed in drive by, suspect arrested
77 year old killed in drive by, suspect arrested
2 dead, 17 hurt after weekend shootings in Aiken
2 dead, 17 hurt after weekend shootings in Aiken
Online sales open new doors for our local businesses
Online sales open new doors for our local businesses