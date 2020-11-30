Pair make off with $200 worth of Walmart merch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies need help in locating a man and woman who took over $200 worth of goods from a Walmart shopping center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two suspects scanned $225.65 worth of Walmart merchandise, then left the store without paying for it.

This occurred at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway on Wednesday, November 25.

Any information about the suspects can be reported to the sheriff’s office at (706) 541-2800.

