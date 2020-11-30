14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of an accidental shooting on the 3300 block of Tobin Street in Augusta.

Investigators say a 14-year-old male was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hip. He has been transported to the hospital. At this time, they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Investigators are still on the scene and are looking into the incident.

The call came in at 9:07 p.m.

