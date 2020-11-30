Advertisement

14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta

(MGN Online)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of an accidental shooting on the 3300 block of Tobin Street in Augusta.

Investigators say a 14-year-old male was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hip. He has been transported to the hospital. At this time, they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Investigators are still on the scene and are looking into the incident.

The call came in at 9:07 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken DPS investigating fatal shooting at Palmetto Crossing Apartments
A shooting at Seventh Lounge in Aiken, South Carolina left 14 injured and one dead early...
‘I feel like I lost my best friend’: Family, friends searching for answers after club shooting
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
More injuries reported a day after Aiken’s deadly nightclub shooting
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus
Students across CSRA returning to class after COVID-19 closures
From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The Georgia runoff will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
One pandemic, two different worlds in Georgia runoff races
Activist calls for the closure of nightclubs as investigations into Seventh Lounge shooting...
Activist calls for closure of nightclubs as investigations of Seventh Lounge shooting continue
Windy night
Anthony's 11pm full Wx 11/29/20