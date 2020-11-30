Advertisement

One pandemic, two different worlds in Georgia runoff races

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — It’s two starkly different worlds on display in Georgia, where the national political spotlight is on twin Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the chamber to open President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Republicans need one more seat for a majority; Democrats need a sweep on Jan. 5.

For Republicans, the pandemic is secondary in a runoff blitz defined by dire warnings about what it would mean if Raphael Warnock defeats Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue falls to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue(WRDW)

Democrats, meanwhile, are more than eager to talk about COVID-19 and its economic fallout. The messaging differences bleed over to the two sides’ public health protocols.

All four candidates were on the Nov. 3 ballot, but none received a sufficient majority to claim a win.

Faith-based organizing is revving up as Georgia becomes the political hotspot.

Conservative Christians are rallying behind Loeffler and Perdue, while black churches and liberal-leaning Jewish groups are backing Warnock and Ossoff.

Georgia turned blue in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 by a razor-thin margin. With so much at stake, religious organizations and others are working fiercely on both sides to keep voters energized and turnout from falling off.

From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler(WRDW)

