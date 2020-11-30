Advertisement

More injuries reported a day after Aiken’s deadly nightclub shooting

This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and injured 14 there early Nov. 28, 2020.(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms the number of people injured after Saturday morning’s shooting at the Seventh Lounge has increased from 14 to 18, after more victims reportedly came forward.

The sheriff’s office says some people were injured “not from being shot, but injuries from fleeing the scene.”

30-year-old Craig Youmans, of North Augusta, was killed after an unknown number of gunmen opened fire from outside the nightclub. Witnesses told deputies they saw at least three men flee the scene in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe. They say they saw the suspects firing at the club with a rifle and a handgun.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told News 12 they have no updates on the investigation at this time. They ask anyone with information on the shooting to please contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 648-6811. They also say you can report information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken DPS investigating fatal shooting at Palmetto Crossing Apartments
A shooting at Seventh Lounge in Aiken, South Carolina left 14 injured and one dead early...
‘I feel like I lost my best friend’: Family, friends searching for answers after club shooting
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus
Students across CSRA returning to class after COVID-19 closures
From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
The Georgia runoff will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
One pandemic, two different worlds in Georgia runoff races
Activist calls for the closure of nightclubs as investigations into Seventh Lounge shooting...
Activist calls for closure of nightclubs as investigations of Seventh Lounge shooting continue
Windy night
Anthony's 11pm full Wx 11/29/20