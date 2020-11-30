More injuries reported a day after Aiken’s deadly nightclub shooting

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms the number of people injured after Saturday morning’s shooting at the Seventh Lounge has increased from 14 to 18, after more victims reportedly came forward.

The sheriff’s office says some people were injured “not from being shot, but injuries from fleeing the scene.”

30-year-old Craig Youmans, of North Augusta, was killed after an unknown number of gunmen opened fire from outside the nightclub. Witnesses told deputies they saw at least three men flee the scene in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe. They say they saw the suspects firing at the club with a rifle and a handgun.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told News 12 they have no updates on the investigation at this time. They ask anyone with information on the shooting to please contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 648-6811. They also say you can report information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

