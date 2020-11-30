Advertisement

Major wreck snarls traffic on westbound I-520 near Gordon Highway

By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the site of a traffic accident with injuries at westbound Interstate 520 and Gordon Highway.

The accident was reported just before 7:10 a.m.

Six vehicles were involved, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

One of the three westbound lanes was blocked, but had reopened by 9:25 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for at least two miles on the westbound side.

