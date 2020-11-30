Kemp, CDC to hold discussions on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a virtual roundtable discussion today to talk about the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It will start at 2 p.m.

Health officials say the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the state’s phased treatment plan about two weeks ago.

Phase one includes vaccinating health care workers, first responders and people over 60 with multiple underlying conditions.

Phase two would include school and child care workers, essential workers and anyone under 60 with underlying conditions.

People ages 18 to 30 working with moderate exposure risk would be included in phase three.

Phase four would include anyone else recommended for the vaccine.

Also this week, a panel of U.S. advisers established by the CDC will meet Tuesday to discuss supplies and the plans for who’d get the shots first.

Manufacturers have already started stockpiling doses, but officials say the first shots will be in short supply.

Pfizer’s first batch of its coronavirus vaccine arrived in the United States over weekend. Officials say United Airlines flew its first chartered cargo flight from Belgium to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

There’s no word on how many doses were brought.

United Airlines says it put together a COVID readiness task team over the summer to help distribute a vaccine globally.

The Food and Drug Administration is holding a public meeting Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s vaccine.

