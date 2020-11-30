Jones returns pick for TD, Falcons rout Carr, Raiders 43-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the bumbling Las Vegas Raiders 43-6.

The Raiders lost their second in a row and looked very much like a pretender in the AFC playoff race. Las Vegas produced a listless, mistake-filled performance against an Atlanta team that’s playing out the season under an interim coach.

Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times and delivering the pick that Jones returned for his fifth career TD.

