Advertisement

Jones returns pick for TD, Falcons rout Carr, Raiders 43-6

Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the bumbling Las Vegas Raiders 43-6.

The Raiders lost their second in a row and looked very much like a pretender in the AFC playoff race. Las Vegas produced a listless, mistake-filled performance against an Atlanta team that’s playing out the season under an interim coach.

Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times and delivering the pick that Jones returned for his fifth career TD.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken DPS investigating fatal shooting at Palmetto Crossing Apartments
A shooting at Seventh Lounge in Aiken, South Carolina left 14 injured and one dead early...
‘I feel like I lost my best friend’: Family, friends searching for answers after club shooting
14-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Tobin Street in Augusta
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
More injuries reported a day after Aiken’s deadly nightclub shooting
This was the scene outside the Seventh Lounge in Aiken after a shooting killed one person and...
With Aiken, Barnwell slayings, holiday weekend gives no relief from shootings

Latest News

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turns 93
(MGN Online)
Bridgewater, Panthers leave Minnesota with frustrating loss
Top-ranked South Carolina holds off Gonzaga
MGN
Georgia pulls away in second half to win its opener 85-75