Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turns 93

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turned 93 on Sunday and marked the day by watching football.

Scully saw both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, led by his favorite quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to Los Dodgers Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener.

Scully spent the day at home with his wife, Sandra. His daughter, Katherine, brought him three balloons with the numbers 50, 40 and 3 on them, adding up to his age of 93.

