Gov. Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 emergency orders again

Gov. Brian Kemp makes the announcement on Nov. 24, 2020, at the state Capitol.
Gov. Brian Kemp makes the announcement on Nov. 24, 2020, at the state Capitol.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the hope for a COVID-19 vaccine continues to gain traction, Gov. Brian Kemp has once again extended many parts of his coronavirus emergency orders.

Monday’s newest extension takes his emergency orders from Nov. 30 all the way to Jan. 8, 2021.

However, there are several changes to the order that allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the upcoming vaccine.

Meanwhile, Georgia case load for the virus continues to grow. Over 450,000 people have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

