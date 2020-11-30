Georgia pulls away in second half to win its opener 85-75

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tye Fagan had career highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds as Georgia opened its season with an 85-75 victory over Florida A&M.

Fagan, the only second-year letterman in the program, scored eight straight points during a 10-0 run to put the Bulldogs up 57-47. A final Bulldogs push in the final three minutes extended the lead to 16. Stony Brook grad transfer Andrew Garcia added 22 points.

Sahvir Wheeler, who broke the program’s freshman record for assists last season with 139, had 12 Sunday along with 12 points. M.J. Randolph scored 21 points with nine rebounds for the Rattlers.

