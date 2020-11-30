First section of wrecked cargo ship lifted out of water off Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Off the Georgia coast, efforts to clear the wrecked Golden Ray cargo ship are finally making visible progress.

The overturned ship has sat capsized in St. Simons Sound since September last year.

But over weekend, crews finished cutting and lifting the first section of the ship.

The section was then away taken on a barge.

The entire ship will eventually be cut into eight pieces and removed.

