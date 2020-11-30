Suspect nabbed in murder of 77-year-old woman in drive-by

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County investigators have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of killing a 77-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting.

Dustin Robert Williamson is charged with Murder with Malice and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Williamson was quickly denied bond in the murder of Henrietta Creech.

Creech was shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at her home on the 6700 block of U.S. 278 in Barnwell.

A copy of the incident report filed at the scene says deputies arrived at Creech’s home and found several males in the backyard of the residence that “refused to cooperate.”

Deputies entered the home and found Creech on her kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to her torso. EMS workers arrived a short time later and pronounced her dead.

Creech’s family tells News 12 that Saturday night’s incident was the second time she had been wounded -- the first time happened in a July 2015 drive-by shooting incident.

According to the 2015 incident report, Creech was wounded in the leg while sitting on her front porch. Another person who was with Creech at the time of the incident says a car drove up to the residence and began firing at him. Creech was struck as a result.

Creech’s family says crime in the area has been bad for several years.

“It’s devastating that to think the level of evilness that goes through people and they just absolutely do not care,” one family member said.

“She’s 77 and never been involved with anything. I don’t think she even had a traffic ticket and to get shot twice? And this last one to take her out? It’s just unbelievable.” The woman did not want to show her face, but did say she was the one who found the 77-year-old on the kitchen ground, with a gunshot wound to the torso on Saturday.

Creech, meanwhile, was well-known in the community as a mother figure to many.

“She was very passionate about her home,” a family member said. “She did not want to leave her home. She didn’t want to feel like she was being ran from her home.”

“She’s always been a strong woman..that’s why it hurts this community so much.”

The investigation into her death continues. But investigators are looking into whether the shooting had any connection to the one at an Aiken County nightclub this weekend.

