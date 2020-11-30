Drivers, watch out for these CSRA road projects this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Roadwork resumes today in Georgia and South Carolina after both states took a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here’s a look at roadwork over the next few days that could affect local drivers:

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be doing work along Interstate 20 at night this week. Crews will be applying asphalt and striping from the Augusta Canal to the Savannah River. They’ll be out there from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Officials say expect some delays since there will be lane and shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound.

Weather permitting, Georgia DOT contractor Remac Inc. will seal cracks and deteriorated sections of Gordon Highway from Taylor Street to the Savannah River starting Tuesday. All work is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the just over half-mile section. Crews should complete a lane a day. GDOT expects completion within 10 working days without any issues.

Today, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the bridge on Wagener Road over the South Edisto River, which spans from Aiken to Springfield. There will be a 30-mile detour for traffic on Wagener road. Officials say the bridge will be closed indefinitely for repairs.

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Flowing Wells Road. The closure(s) will be between Columbia and Pleasant Home roads between from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday. At times, only one lane may be in operation with traffic controlled by flaggers on each end.

