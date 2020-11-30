Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We do have a Marginal (1/5) severe threat for our southern counties through early this morning.

Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather Sunday night through Monday morning. (WRDW)

Some storms could contain damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Low tornado threat through early Monday morning. (WRDW)

Low-end threat for high winds Sunday night through Monday morning. (WRDW)

Models have most areas in our region picking up around 1″ of rain. Some isolated areas could pick up a little more. Lows tonight will only drop into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front will be moving through our area into this morning so rain chances will stick around. Behind the front will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s with lows dropping back into the 30s. Winds will also be breezy with a west wind between 15-25 MPH. By Tuesday highs will only be in the upper 40s and lows will drop back into the upper 20s with a west wind during the day between 10-15 MPH. The rest of the week looks dry and sunny with cool high temperatures and cold nights heading into the weekend. Slight rain chances come back into the picture by Friday. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.