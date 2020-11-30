Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is moving east of the CSRA with dry and cold high pressure settling in over the next few days. Winds will stay breezy through tonight and Tuesday between 12-18 mph out of the west. Lows will drop to the mid and low 30s early Tuesday, but the wind chill will be down in the mid to low 20s! Skies will stay cloudy through this evening, but we should return to clear skies late tonight into early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the coldest day for the CSRA in quite sometime. Tuesday is expected to be the first day since March 5th, 2020 that Augusta sees a high below 60°. Highs on Tuesday are expected to stay in the mid to upper 40s across the CSRA. Winds will stay out of the west between 10-15 mph, with breeziest conditions before noon. Plenty of sun expected Tuesday as high pressure builds over the area.

Wednesday morning will be cold again with lows in the mid 20s and winds out of the west between 3-8 mph. Lots of sun continues on Wednesday and highs will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be calmer during the day and generally stay less than 10 mph out of the west.

Lows are expected to be back down in the mid to upper 20s early Thursday morning under calm and clear conditions. Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday with highs continuing to trend warmer in the low 60s.

Our next chance for rain looks to be Friday as a front moves through the region. It doesn’t look like this will be a major soaker for the area. Rain totals look to be less than half an inch for most of the CSRA. We will have a better understanding of timing over the next few days. Rain looks to clear out for the weekend with highs near 60 both Saturday and Sunday.

