Cyber Monday helps local businesses find a footprint outside the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Adobe Analytics expects this Cyber Monday will be the biggest digital shopping day ever with predicted sales reaching up to $12.7 billion.

That would be up to 35 percent more than last year. With the pandemic hurting everyone’s wallets, local business owners can only hope that’s the case.

Employees at the Swank Company are busy packing away an influx of online orders.

“Our sales online have grown so much,” Hannah Bassali said. “It still is not something to even out the in-store losses, but I mean it doesn’t even compare to what it was before.”

For business owners like Bassali, in some ways, temporarily closing the doors of the brick-and-mortar store opened new ones.

“We do so much more online,” Bassali said. “We are shipping all over the country, which is really cool.”

Kimberly Beasley owns Curvitude Boutique. For 10 years, her store sat in downtown Augusta. But COVID forced her to make some tough choices.

“I had to make a decision on what was going to be best for my family,” Beasley said. “And the only thing that was feasible to let go of was the boutique and just go 100 percent online.”

Just like it did for The Swank Company, shutting the doors to in-person shopping opened the doors to a brand new fan base.

“I’m starting to get customers from Australia, customers in New Zealand,” Beasley said.

It’s also forced companies to get creative.

Swank started doing sales events on Facebook Live, allowing customers to shop right from the app.

“People have loved shopping that way,” Bassali said.

It’s an important lesson you’ve probably heard before: One about taking life’s lemons to make lemonade.

“Sometimes you have to lose to win,” Bassali said.

