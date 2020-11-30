Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach a peak for pandemic

By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the United States this morning is now over 93,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That’s the most since the start of the pandemic.

MORE | Kemp to host discussion of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Of those 93,000, about one-fifth are in intensive care.

Georgia reports about 2,500 current hospitalizations.

South Carolina reports almost 900.

Here’s a look at COVID-19 numbers for local counties as well as the two-state region:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

