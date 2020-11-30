COVID-19 hospitalizations reach a peak for pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the United States this morning is now over 93,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That’s the most since the start of the pandemic.

Of those 93,000, about one-fifth are in intensive care.

Georgia reports about 2,500 current hospitalizations.

South Carolina reports almost 900.

Here’s a look at COVID-19 numbers for local counties as well as the two-state region:

